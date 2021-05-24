Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Jimmy Ball saw his Forest Green side overturn a 2-0 first leg deficit against Newport County

Jimmy Ball hopes to continue being part of "the project" at Forest Green Rovers as he waits to discover if he will be made their permanent manager.

Ball saw his side narrowly beaten in a dramatic League Two play-off semi-final by Newport County after extra time.

He is on a six-person shortlist for the manager's job, having taken charge after Mark Cooper's departure in April.

"I believe I can bring success to this club and I want to be a part of it," Ball told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

Forest Green chairman Dale Vince has previously hinted the club could "break some new ground" and maybe appoint a female head coach.

But Ball, who helped Rovers bounce back from a six-match winless run to reach the play-offs, hopes he has shown he can take the club into next season.

"The experience I've had tonight and the experience I've had the whole way along will just make me better," he said after Sunday's game.

"It's about how you pick yourself up and keep going and go again. That's grit and resilience and I'd like to be a part of that.

"I'd like to be part of this project at this unique football club that's innovative and brave in everything we do.

"If the club go a different way, I'll respect the decision as that's their prerogative. But I hope I get the opportunity to keep moving this project forward."