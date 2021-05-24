Last updated on .From the section Wales

Hal Robson-Kanu (right) has won 46 caps for Wales and scored five goals

Forward Hal Robson-Kanu has been left out of Wales' 28-man squad for a Euro 2020 training camp in Portugal.

West Bromwich Albion's Robson-Kanu, 32, was one of Wales' stars of Euro 2016, scoring an iconic goal in the 3-1 quarter-final win over Belgium.

He reversed his retirement from international football last year but was sent home from Wales' squad in March after "breaching protocols".

Cardiff City midfielder Will Vaulks has again been omitted.

Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts and Schalke winger Rabbi Matondo are both included despite being sent home from Wales' squad in March along with Robson-Kanu.

It now looks increasingly unlikely that Robson-Kanu will feature at this summer's delayed Euro 2020, unless there are injuries to other players.

Winger Daniel James is not in the squad because of his club Manchester United's involvement in the Europa League final but, fitness permitting, he is almost certain to be included in the final 26-man squad for the European Championship.

Other players missing because of club commitments are defenders Connor Roberts and Ben Cabango, whose Swansea City side are playing in Saturday's Championship play-off final.

Forward Brennan Johnson, on loan at Lincoln City from Nottingham Forest, will be at Wembley for the League One play-off final, while goalkeeper Tom King and midfielder Josh Sheehan will be there with Newport County for the League Two play-off final.

In their absence, young players not expected to feature at Euro 2020, such as Cardiff City's Rubin Colwill and Mark Harris, have been included for the trip to Portugal.

Manager Robert Page otherwise has a full squad at his disposal, including Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey.

The training camp, taking place in the Algarve region between 24 and 29 May, is in preparation for friendly matches against France on 2 June and Albania on 5 June.

Page will announce his final 26-man squad for Euro 2020 on Sunday.

Wales squad: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Adam Davies, James Lawrence, Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Chris Gunter, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Neco Williams, Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Ethan Ampadu, Matthew Smith, Jonathan Williams, Kieffer Moore, Aaron Ramsey, Harry Wilson, Gareth Bale, David Brooks, Tyler Roberts, Tom Lawrence, Rabbi Matondo, Dylan Levitt, Tom Lockyer, Rubin Colwill, Mark Harris, George Thomas.

As Wales start their Euro 2020 campaign against Switzerland on 12 June, which starting line-up would you select for their tournament opener in Baku?