For BBC pundits, making pre-season Premier League predictions is a perilous pursuit, as this weekend demonstrated.

As Sunday's final day played out, with 15 minutes of the season to go, Leicester were leading Tottenham. If the score at King Power Stadium had stayed the same then none of the pundits would have correctly picked all four teams who finished in the top four.

By full-time, the Foxes' late collapse had seen them fall to fifth place and meant 23 out of 25 got that part right - although none of them managed it in the right order.

Eleven of them correctly chose Manchester City to be champions, but a special mention goes to Chris Waddle.

He was wrong when he said Manchester United would win the title, but he was the only person to predict Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side would make the top two, and also the only one to choose Liverpool and Chelsea to finish third and fourth.

"It got a massive reaction when I said United would be champions," Waddle told BBC Sport.

"I said that because I thought squad strength would be massively important this season because of the relentless schedule and, like Chelsea and Manchester City, United have basically got two very strong separate teams they can put out.

"When United were top in January it looked like I might be right - it took City putting together the run they did, winning 14 successive league games, to knock them off the top."

You can see everyone's pre-season top-four predictions in full, below.

Predictor 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Chris Waddle Man Utd Man City Liverpool Chelsea Alan Shearer Man City Liverpool Chelsea Man Utd Alex Scott Man City Liverpool Chelsea Man Utd Pat Nevin Man City Liverpool Chelsea Man Utd Michael Brown Man City Liverpool Chelsea Man Utd Micah Richards Man City Liverpool Man Utd Chelsea Rachel Brown-Finnis Man City Liverpool Man Utd Chelsea Chris Sutton Man City Liverpool Man Utd Chelsea Lindsay Johnson Man City Liverpool Man Utd Chelsea Rob Green Man City Chelsea Liverpool Man Utd Ruud Gullit Man City Chelsea Liverpool Man Utd Mark Schwarzer Man City Chelsea Liverpool Man Utd Jermaine Jenas Liverpool Man City Chelsea Man Utd Karen Carney Liverpool Man City Chelsea Man Utd Danny Murphy Liverpool Man City Chelsea Man Utd Martin Keown Liverpool Man City Chelsea Man Utd Sue Smith Liverpool Man City Chelsea Man Utd Stephen Warnock Liverpool Man City Chelsea Man Utd Leon Osman Liverpool Man City Chelsea Man Utd Matthew Upson Liverpool Man City Chelsea Man Utd Clinton Morrison Liverpool Man City Chelsea Man Utd Mark Lawrenson Liverpool Man City Man Utd Chelsea Dion Dublin Liverpool Man City Man Utd Chelsea Joleon Lescott Liverpool Man City Arsenal Man Utd Ian Wright Liverpool Man City Chelsea Arsenal

Are you reading this thinking you knew better than our pundits? Think again.

Almost 200,000 of you made your predictions for the way the table would finish on the BBC website last September, and although 46% of voters picked City as champions, the rest of your top four was Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United (in that order).

Mind you, it probably didn't help that 101 people had Burnley down to claim their first Premier League title, 161 backed West Brom for the big prize and there were also 186 who thought this was Fulham's year.

Better luck next time, everyone.