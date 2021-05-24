Premier League predictions 2020-21: How accurate were the BBC Sport pundits?

By Chris BevanBBC Sport

Premier League

For BBC pundits, making pre-season Premier League predictions is a perilous pursuit, as this weekend demonstrated.

As Sunday's final day played out, with 15 minutes of the season to go, Leicester were leading Tottenham. If the score at King Power Stadium had stayed the same then none of the pundits would have correctly picked all four teams who finished in the top four.

By full-time, the Foxes' late collapse had seen them fall to fifth place and meant 23 out of 25 got that part right - although none of them managed it in the right order.

Eleven of them correctly chose Manchester City to be champions, but a special mention goes to Chris Waddle.

He was wrong when he said Manchester United would win the title, but he was the only person to predict Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side would make the top two, and also the only one to choose Liverpool and Chelsea to finish third and fourth.

"It got a massive reaction when I said United would be champions," Waddle told BBC Sport.

"I said that because I thought squad strength would be massively important this season because of the relentless schedule and, like Chelsea and Manchester City, United have basically got two very strong separate teams they can put out.

"When United were top in January it looked like I might be right - it took City putting together the run they did, winning 14 successive league games, to knock them off the top."

You can see everyone's pre-season top-four predictions in full, below.

Snapshot showing the top four of the Premier League: 1st Man City, 2nd Man Utd, 3rd Liverpool & 4th Chelsea
Predictor1st2nd3rd4th
Chris WaddleMan UtdMan CityLiverpoolChelsea
Alan ShearerMan CityLiverpoolChelseaMan Utd
Alex ScottMan CityLiverpoolChelseaMan Utd
Pat NevinMan CityLiverpoolChelseaMan Utd
Michael BrownMan CityLiverpoolChelseaMan Utd
Micah RichardsMan CityLiverpoolMan UtdChelsea
Rachel Brown-FinnisMan CityLiverpoolMan UtdChelsea
Chris SuttonMan CityLiverpoolMan UtdChelsea
Lindsay JohnsonMan CityLiverpoolMan UtdChelsea
Rob GreenMan CityChelseaLiverpoolMan Utd
Ruud GullitMan CityChelseaLiverpoolMan Utd
Mark SchwarzerMan CityChelseaLiverpoolMan Utd
Jermaine JenasLiverpoolMan CityChelseaMan Utd
Karen CarneyLiverpoolMan CityChelseaMan Utd
Danny MurphyLiverpoolMan CityChelseaMan Utd
Martin KeownLiverpoolMan CityChelseaMan Utd
Sue SmithLiverpoolMan CityChelseaMan Utd
Stephen WarnockLiverpoolMan CityChelseaMan Utd
Leon OsmanLiverpoolMan CityChelseaMan Utd
Matthew UpsonLiverpoolMan CityChelseaMan Utd
Clinton MorrisonLiverpoolMan CityChelseaMan Utd
Mark LawrensonLiverpoolMan CityMan UtdChelsea
Dion DublinLiverpoolMan CityMan UtdChelsea
Joleon LescottLiverpoolMan CityArsenalMan Utd
Ian WrightLiverpoolMan CityChelseaArsenal

Are you reading this thinking you knew better than our pundits? Think again.

Almost 200,000 of you made your predictions for the way the table would finish on the BBC website last September, and although 46% of voters picked City as champions, the rest of your top four was Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United (in that order).

Mind you, it probably didn't help that 101 people had Burnley down to claim their first Premier League title, 161 backed West Brom for the big prize and there were also 186 who thought this was Fulham's year.

Better luck next time, everyone.

