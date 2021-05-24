Last updated on .From the section Dumbarton

Jim Duffy has stepped down as manager of Dumbarton, with the club saying "a new challenge would suit both parties".

Duffy had been in charge of the League One side since October 2018, twice leading them to sixth place, but his contract was up this summer.

This year the club narrowly avoided relegation; beating Stranraer and Edinburgh City in the play-offs.

While in the post, the 62-year-old suffered a heart attack in June 2020 but continued as manager.

He leaves the club with a record of 33 wins and 18 draws in 94 games.