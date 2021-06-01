UEFA Euro 2020: Pick your England starting XI for opener against Croatia
Last updated on .From the section England
The England squad has finally been announced.
After months of speculation, Gareth Southgate has chosen the 26 players he thinks are best placed to win Euro 2020 for the Three Lions.
So who would you pick for England's opener against Croatia on 13 June? Select your starting XI below - and you can share it on social media using #bbcfootball.
England Euro 2020 starting XI
Select your England XI to start Euro 2020