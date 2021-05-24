Last updated on .From the section Football

Guernsey FC have not played a game since they faced FC Isle of Man in a friendly at Footes Lane last August

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance says moving leagues is "like a new beginning" for his team.

The Green Lions will play in the Isthmian League Division One South Central next season after three campaigns in the South East division.

The move follows a restructure of non-league football and sees the islanders face a host of new sides.

"It's come at a really good time for us as we've been nigh on 18 months not together," Vance told BBC Guernsey.

"It's kind of like a new beginning for us now, getting back together will be fantastic.

"The fact that we're going into a completely different league, new teams, excitement, I think it's perfect for the scenario we're in."

Guernsey have not played a competitive fixture since 22 February 2020 after non-league football was curtailed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Green Lions pulled out of the Isthmian League before this season began because of travel restrictions imposed by the island's government, although the season was ultimately declared null and void earlier this year.

Guernsey's only games have been two friendlies with FC Isle of Man last summer, when a travel corridor was established between the two crown dependencies.

"I'm certainly focusing on the fact that we're going to have a season and start getting together and planning and progressing as if we're going to play," added Vance.

"You don't know what's around the corner, but certainly everything is gearing up that it looks like we're going to be able to travel, which is fantastic."