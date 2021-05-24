Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Ryan Law made his first-team debut in the EFL Trophy last season and played in the Carabao Cup win over QPR in August

Plymouth Argyle full-back Ryan Law has signed a new contract.

The 21-year-old, who has been with the club since he was eight, made his English Football League debut last month and has played four times in League One this season.

Law had a loan spell at Torquay earlier this year, playing eight times in the National League, and has also featured for Truro in the Southern League.

The Pilgrims have not disclosed the length of Law's new contract.