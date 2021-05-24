Tony Vance has managed Guernsey FC ever since the club was formed in 2011

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance says he expects most of his squad to commit to the side next season.

The Green Lions have not played a competitive game since February 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vance's players have been playing for local club sides in Guernsey's Priaulx League rather than the arduous travel commitments that come with playing in the English league system.

"Everyone's making the right noises at the moment," Vance told BBC Guernsey.

"They've had a good time playing locally and some of them might have enjoyed it enough to say 'I'm not going to be able to commit to the real challenge and the sustained effort that's required to play for Guernsey FC in this league that we compete in'.

"Maybe they might not see it as a priority for them any more, but I'd be surprised."

Guernsey FC were the first side from outside the UK to join the English league system back in 2011 and have since progressed to the Isthmian League South Central Division.

Since then Jersey Bulls joined the Combined Counties League in 2019 and FC Isle of Man hope to play their first league matches in the North West Counties League next season.

"At the end of the day this is a product that's not going to go away," added Vance.

"We've been going 10 years now and it takes players out of their comfort zone, challenges them, gets them playing a level of football that they won't be able to experience anywhere else locally.

"If there's some that can't progress and maybe commit, then it opens the door for somebody else.

"That's the refreshing bit about it, not only are we in a new league now, perhaps it's a new group of players that might fancy their chances of stepping up to the plate, and that would be fantastic and welcoming."