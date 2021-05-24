Top Football Tweets: It's been a weird season

Last updated on .From the section Football

Sergio Aguero signed off in style

The Premier League signed off for another season and we said farewell to a few legends.

Here are just a few of the best tweets from the weekend's football.

1. A Premier League legend bows out

After 10 years and 184 Premier League goals (a record for a player at a single club), Sergio Aguero said farewell to Manchester City on Sunday. He's their most decorated player.

2. What a moment

One for the fans

In a lovely gesture, Manchester City invited 15-year-old fan Jake Tindale, who is recovering from brain surgery, to help them toast the title.

3. Liverpool's top three wishes granted by Wijnaldum and co

So, it turns out that Liverpool's season... wasn't that bad in the end? They were top of the table at Christmas, all the way down in eighth place by March and came into the last day of the season hoping to scrape into the top four on goal difference. In the event, they ended up third.

It was an emotional day too, as Gini Wijnaldum played in front of fans in what looks to be his last game for the Reds.

Nathaniel Phillips, 24, and 20-year-old Rhys Williams also earned their battle scars at centre-back.

4. Super Sundae

Dairy me, we've heard it all now. Chelsea stumbled over the line into fourth place by losing 2-1 away at Villa Park on Sunday.

5. A new meme is born

Luis Suarez couldn't contain himself on Saturday. The man discarded by Barcelona scored the goal against Real Valladolid that helped Atletico Madrid win La Liga.

6. 'Imagine if we had footballers back in the stadium'

Paris St-Germain proving that, while football hasn't been the same without fans, you don't actually need players on the field to create an atmosphere.

7. All roads roam to Leeds

There was no getting between this fan and a bit of final-day Bielsa ball.

8. He's not extinct

At Emirates Stadium, a familiar face returned to remind fans of better days.

9. Joe Willock stan account

Newcastle United ended the season on a bit of a high - finishing in 12th place. On-loan Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock netted again to match Alan Shearer's club record of scoring in seven consecutive games.

It's also a record for his parent club.

10. Sliding into the summer like…

St Johnstone completed a cup double for the season by beating Hibernian in the Scottish Cup final on Sunday.

11. As if he needs more firepower

This man is armed and dangerous

Robert Lewandowski scored a, frankly quite ridiculous, 41 goals in the Bundesliga this season, surpassing Gerd Muller's previous record of 40.

12. Can you be too sporting?

Just a reminder that, in Steven Gerrard's final match for Liverpool, Stoke beat them 6-1. This is why the Premier League is the most uncompromising division in the world.

13. Now for something a lot less sporting

Forest Green Rovers agonisingly missed out in the League Two play-off semi-final on Sunday, losing 5-4 on aggregate to Newport County. Former Forest Green player James Norwood helped knock them out of the semi-final when he scored against his old club in 2019 and he obviously felt like reminding them of it. No love lost.

14. It ain't over yet!

There will be a lot of nervous fans in the English Football League this week as promotion play-offs proceed.

The ecstasy and the agony

15. The new normal

And finally, a reflection on an unprecedented season, which has thrown up a few surprises. Inter Milan took home the Scudetto for the first time since 2010, Lille lifted their first Ligue 1 title since 2011 and Atletico Madrid picked up their first La Liga trophy since 2014. It's been an interesting one.