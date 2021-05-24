Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Kalvin Phillips has seven England caps, having made his debut in September 2020 against Denmark

Leeds United expect Kalvin Phillips to be fit for Euro 2020 if selected by England, after the midfielder picked up a shoulder injury in Sunday's 3-1 Premier League win against West Brom.

England manager Gareth Southgate will name his squad at 13:00 BST on Tuesday, with their Euro 2020 opener on 13 June.

Phillips, 25, scored his first Premier League goal against the Baggies, before injuring his shoulder late on.

Leeds said Phillips' injury was "being treated conservatively".

In a statement, the club added: "We remain confident he will be available for Euro 2020, if selected for the England squad."

Speaking after the match, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa said: "We all hope that it's something that can be resolved quickly. Knowing the fortitude of Kalvin, I know he has the resources to quicken [quickly deal with] any problem he may have."

Meanwhile, Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope is set to have minor surgery on his knee, putting a question over his England selection.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is expected to be fit, after returning from injury as an unused substitute against Crystal Palace on Sunday.