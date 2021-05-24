Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Brereton has made 19 appearances in total for England Under-19s and Under-20s

Blackburn forward Ben Brereton has opted to play for Chile after being called up to face Argentina and Bolivia in World Cup qualifiers.

The Stoke-born 22-year-old, who played for England at youth level, can represent Chile as his mother was born there.

He has seven goals and five assists in the Championship this season.

"It's a real privilege, particularly for my mum's side of the family," Brereton told Rovers' website external-link .

The forward has been to Chile once, when he was one.

"I've known for quite a while that they [Chile] were looking at me, but I just kept my head down and wanted to do well for Blackburn Rovers.

"Then just recently they've been in touch with me and my family, to let us know, and we've made the decision that we want to do it and give it my best shot.

"It's a real honour, Chile are a great team to be a part of and my mum and my grandad, and all the family, are very proud.

"It's really special for them. They were all in tears when they found out."

Chile sit sixth in their qualifying group and face Argentina on 3 June.

They then host Bolivia on 8 June as they aim to catch group leaders Brazil and qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Chile's Uruguayan coach Martin Lasarte has yet to name his squad for the Copa America, which begins on June 13.

Every game of South America's main continental tournament, taking place in Argentina, will be shown live on BBC.