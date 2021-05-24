Hampden Park is due to stage four matches at Euro 2020

There is no plan B with regards to fans at Hampden for Euro 2020 should Glasgow stay in Scottish government level three restrictions, says the Scottish FA.

Doubts remain over whether fans will still be allowed in.

A minimum crowd of 12,000 has been agreed with Uefa for the games at Hampden, and chief executive Ian Maxwell says the SFA and the government remain committed to that number.

"The games will happen - the games will be at Hampden," said Maxwell.

"There can't be any plan B in terms of spectators because of ticket sales and stadium processes and all of those things, but hopefully we don't need to get to that point."

Hampden is due to host four games at the tournament; three group games - two of which involve Scotland - and a last-16 tie.

Maxwell said the SFA is in daily contact with the Scottish government about the Covid-19 situation in Glasgow. The local authority area is currently the only one in Scotland in level three, meaning large crowds are prohibited in the city.

No fans were allowed in to watch Saturday's Scottish Cup final at Hampden because of a spike in Covid-19 cases in Glasgow.

Maxwell told BBC Scotland: "The Scottish government made the decision to allow spectators in when we were in a similar situation, in terms of the virus. When they made the decision, fans weren't allowed in any stadium across the country so nothing has changed in that regard.

"We are absolutely committed to fans being in the stadium for the games. We are very much looking forward to that and until we are told otherwise, we will continue in that vein.

"We have ongoing discussions on a daily basis. We speak to government officials on a number of issues and one of them is clearly the Euros and spectators coming to those matches and we also discuss, on a regular basis, the prevalence of the virus and any part that football can play in dealing with that.

"Until we are told otherwise, we are very much focused on fans being in the stadium and that has to be our objective."