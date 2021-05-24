Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Hughes' last BBC interview as Ross County boss

John Hughes has left Ross County after steering the club to Scottish Premiership safety.

The 56-year-old replaced Stuart Kettlewell as manager in December with the side bottom of the division.

And he secured a 10th-placed finished, thus avoiding automatic relegation and the Premiership play-off final.

County announced Hughes had "decided to explore further football opportunities" while the manager himself said he had "enjoyed" his short spell at the club.

"I was appointed with the objective of securing Premiership football and I am proud to have achieved this under the circumstances. I wish [chairman] Roy MacGregor and Ross County every success for the future," Hughes said.

Hughes won the Scottish Cup with Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2015 and has also managed Falkirk, Hibernian, Hartlepool and Raith Rovers.

Ross County returned to the Premiership in 2019 after a year in the Championship and have been in the top flight for eight of the past nine seasons.

"The club is currently taking stock of our position and we are working extremely hard to deliver a long-term, strategic plan," County said.

"The club will now begin the process of finding our new manager."