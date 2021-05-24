Motherwell: Christopher Long & Sherwin Seedorf among raft of departures
Last updated on .From the section Motherwell
Christopher Long and Sherwin Seedorf are among a raft of first-team players leaving Motherwell this summer, the club has announced.
Nine players from Graham Alexander's squad will exit, while six loanees will return to their parent club.
Captain Declan Gallagher and midfielder Allan Campbell were already confirmed to be moving on.
Devante Cole, Dean Cornelius, Charles Dunne and Scott Fox have been approached about returning.
A host of youth players will also depart.
Alexander's side finished eighth in the Scottish Premiership this season, with the former Salford City boss securing their top-flight status after arriving in January.
Players leaving
- Allan Campbell
- Aaron Chapman
- Findlay Cook
- Sam Foley
- Declan Gallagher
- Paul Hale
- Yusuf Hussain
- Christopher Long
- Ross MacIver
- Matthew McDonald
- Sam Muir
- Liam Polworth
- Lewis Robertson
- Harry Robinson
- Sherwin Seedorf
- Jamie Semple
- Cammy Williamson
Loan players returning to parent clubs
- Jake Hastie (Rangers)
- Liam Kelly (Queens Park Rangers)
- Tyler Magloire (Blackburn Rovers)
- Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra)
- Jordan Roberts (Heart of Midlothian)
- Harry Smith (Northampton Town)