Joaquin, right, will be the only player from the 2002 World Cup still playing in La Liga next season

Real Betis captain Joaquin is set to play La Liga football into his 40s after signing a new one-deal.

The former Spain winger is the oldest goalscorer in Spain's top flight after finding the net at the age of 39 years, seven months and five days in the 3-2 win against Alaves on 8 March.

Joaquin, who has also played for Valencia and Malaga, turns 40 in July.

He is in his second spell at boyhood club Betis and made 30 appearances last season as they finished sixth.

Joaquin is second on the all-time list of appearances in La Liga having played 579 games, behind former Barcelona goalkeeper Andoni Zubizarreta, who has 622.