Last updated on .From the section England

England's previous six international games have seen 32 different players feature for Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate will name a provisional extended squad for Euro 2020 on Tuesday, rather than the final 26 players as originally planned.

The decision has been made given the number of England players involved in this week's Champions League and Europa League finals.

It also considers the injuries to key players including Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire and Burnley keeper Nick Pope.

The squad will be named at 13:00 BST.

The final 26 will be named on 1 June.

Manchester United face Villarreal in the final of the Europa League on Wednesday, with Manchester City and Chelsea meeting in the Champions League final on Saturday.

England's first match of Euro 2020 is against Croatia on 13 June. Before that, they have friendlies against Austria (2 June) and Romania (6 June).