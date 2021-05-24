Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

A crowd of 500 Kilmarnock fans watched their side lose the Premiership play-off final second leg

Kilmarnock will have a "clear out" following their Scottish Premiership relegation, says manager Tommy Wright.

Killie lost their play-off final 4-2 on aggregate to Dundee, ending their 28-year top-flight stay.

Top scorer Kyle Lafferty, who scored in Monday's 2-1 second-leg defeat, is one of 23 Kilmarnock players soon to be out of contract or ending loans.

"Ultimately, players can get managers the sack and players can get teams relegated," Wright told BBC Scotland.

"There's going to be a massive clear out. What I've seen tonight isn't what this club deserves. Some will be natural wastage, some loans will go back and some will not get offered contracts, well quite a lot.

"This is the most difficult thing I've had in professional football. My future's for another day. I've got a contract [until 2023], I'll speak to the board. I know I've got the support of the board. Knowing what's gone on previously, they have supported their managers."

Former Northern Ireland goalkeeper Wright, 57, returned to Scottish football in February after leaving St Johnstone at the end of last season, having won the Scottish Cup with the Perth side in 2014.

He won five of his 16 games in charge this term, with the capture of Lafferty boosting Killie's goals column in the final months of the season.

And Wright said of Lafferty: "I don't think he'll be with us. I'd like him here but we'll have to wait and see."