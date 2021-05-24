Last updated on .From the section Wales

Tottenham Hotspur academy player Elliot Thorpe (centre) has been linked in reports with German club Hoffenheim

Wales have included two uncapped players in their squad for their opening Uefa U21 Euro 2023 qualifier against Moldova on Friday, 4 June.

Swansea City defender Cameron Evans, who is on loan at Waterford, and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Elliot Thorpe earn first call-ups.

Cardiff City midfielder Rubin Colwill is unavailable because he is with Wales' senior squad in Portugal.

George Ratcliffe, Brandon Cooper and Christian Norton are out injured.

Attacking midfielder Colwill, 19, made his senior Cardiff debut in February and impressed towards the end of the Championship season.

He was named in Wales' extended 28-man squad for a training camp in Portugal between 24 and 29 May but is not expected to be included in the final 26-man squad for Euro 2020.

If Colwill misses out on selection for Euro 2020, he could then play for Wales Under-21s against Moldova.

"Rubin is a great talent and got great potential, and he's had a rapid rise in the past few months," said Wales Under-21 manager Paul Bodin.

"He's gone up to the senior squad, which is fully deserved, so he's in that squad at the moment.

"If things go well, he may stay with them but if he makes the 26 it would be a massive surprise because of the quality that's there. It's a fantastic experience for him.

"He could come back into my squad, we could increase the size slightly.

"He's away at the moment, having a great time and long may that continue. If he's ready and available for us and he's not going to be involved with the first team, then he'll step back in with us."

The match against Moldova will take place at Llanelli's Stebonheath Park and will be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus restrictions.

The other teams in Wales and Moldova's group are Netherlands, Switzerland, Bulgaria and Gibraltar.

Wales U21 squad: Lewis Webb, Nathan Shepperd, Daniel Barden, Billy Sass-Davies, Morgan Boyes, Ben Margetson, Eddy Jones, Cameron Evans, Fin Stevens, Niall Huggins, Terry Taylor, Sam Bowen, Siôn Spence, Sam Pearson, Joe Adams, Luke Jephcott, Lewis Collins, Elliot Thorpe, Rhys Hughes, Jack Vale, Ryan Stirk.