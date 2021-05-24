Luka Modric: Real Madrid and Croatia star agrees new one-year deal

Last updated on .From the section Spanish La Liga

Luka Modric in action for Real Madrid
Luka Modric is Croatia's most-capped player

Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric has ended speculation over his future by agreeing a new one-year deal with the club.

The 35-year-old joined Real from Tottenham for £33m in August 2012.

He won the 2018 Ballon d'Or, becoming the first player other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to claim the award in more than a decade.

Modric will captain Croatia at Euro 2020. They face England in their opening game at Wembley on 13 June.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport