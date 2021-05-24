From the ballot box to the boardroom and dressing room, Dundee were stalked by chaos last summer.

Yet they have emerged from that "grim reality" with a late-season charge to return to the Scottish Premiership after a two-year absence.

The commanding play-off final win over Kilmarnock completed a white-knuckle ride that veered from sparking SPFL civil war, to wage cuts and financial alarm, form crises and an under-pressure manager.

Here is how the Dens Park men did it the hard way...

Cash crisis & SPFL turmoil

Dundee managing director John Nelms found himself with Scottish football's fate in his hands in April last year as a ballot on curtailing the 2019-20 campaign turned into a bitter saga.

After a dramatic and highly controversial U-turn, Nelms voted in favour and the leagues were called, sparking a row that rumbled on for months.

The likes of relegated Hearts and Partick Thistle were hardest hit in a sporting sense but no club was immune from the Covid-related damage and Nelms spoke forebodingly last June of "tough choices" and "difficult conversations" at Dens Park.

The American said his club lost more than £500,000 from the shortened season, where they finished third, 18 points behind Dundee United, and he had prepared nine different budgets for the uncertainties of the new term.

By July, Dundee had warned there was a "significant risk" they couldn't afford the wage bill unless players accepted a pay cut.

Twelve of 13 obliged and Dundee pulled off a major coup by signing former Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam as they prepared to joust with Hearts for the Championship title. That was the plan anyway...

Pummelling sets tone for poor start

The start of a delayed and shortened 27-game second-tier season brought relief, but Dundee took just 45 minutes to crush their fans' optimism.

By half-time of the season opener against Hearts, James McPake's men were 4-1 down and on their way to a 6-2 hiding at Tynecastle.

That defeat - and the continuing rocky start - caused alarm. Dundee contrived to squander a 3-0 lead in the final 12 minutes to draw with Dunfermline Athletic and sat seventh in a congested table at Christmas after eight games.

Even when things clicked, progress was soon undone. A 3-1 win over Hearts in the near year capped three straight wins to lift Dundee third, only for another poor run - one victory in six - to drop them out of the play-off spots.

By early March, McPake's side were fifth, albeit with two games in hand on Queen of the South three points above.

Turnaround secures top-flight return

Charlie Adam's goals and assists were vital as James McPake led Dundee to promotion

Amid supporter unrest, the pressure was cranking up on first-time manager McPake, who had taken charge following Dundee's tumble out of the Premiership.

The former captain, 36, needed something special to turn it around. The recovery he orchestrated was startling and emphatic as Dundee ended the Championship with a 10-game run of six wins and just one defeat.

Their play-off spot was secured with a game to spare and they went one better by pipping Raith Rovers to second place on the final day to avoid the quarter-finals.

McPake's men carried that resurgent form into the end-of-season shootout, with a 3-0 dismantling of Raith making the second leg a formality as they progressed 3-1 on aggregate.

Kilmarnock were then outplayed in the final as Dundee won 2-1 home and away to replace the Rugby Park side in the top flight. Recriminations for one side, celebrations for the other as the doubters were made to eat their words.

Hometown hero Adam's profile - and precision passing - makes him a focal point for accolades but this was no one-man show. Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins, winger Paul McMullan and striker Jason Cummings proved key signings during the season, while Liam Fontaine and Lee Ashcroft struck up a formidable centre-back pairing.

Forward Max Anderson, 20, enjoyed a fine breakthrough campaign and rampaging defender Jordan McGhee scored half of Dundee's six goals in the play-offs.

'I feared it was a disaster waiting to happen' - analysis

Former Hearts, Hibs and Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart

I remember being at Tynecastle for that first game of the season. Charlie Adam scored a fantastic goal but I couldn't help thinking 'are Dundee going to have the right balance in the team? Is it a disaster waiting to happen?'

Credit to McPake and Adam, they've found a way to make it work. McPake was under real pressure during the season. But he has improved as a manager and has now has an identity and real structure, especially defensively.

Former Dundee player and manager Neil McCann

Dundee timed their run to perfection to finish second and it gave them an advantage. Nelms says he wants to do great things for Dundee and move them up the Premiership, so he has to gave the manager money to spend.

Glasgow City's former Scotland midfielder Leanne Crichton

It's been quite the rollercoaster for Dundee. Big players have stepped up to the mark when it mattered.

The board deserve credit for sticking with McPake. It becomes a frenzy at times when a team aren't delivering and people call for the manager to lose his job, but Dundee clearly backed him.