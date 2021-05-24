Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rianna Dean spent three seasons with Tottenham Hotspur including their promotion campaign to the WSL

Rianna Dean is among 11 players being released by Tottenham Hotspur at the end of their contracts.

Forward Dean, 22, was part of the squad who secured promotion to the Women's Super League in the 2018-19 season.

Australia international defender Alanna Kennedy, 26, is also departing after a season, along with ex-Arsenal winger Gemma Davison, 34, after two years.

Spanish full-back Lucia Leon, 23, is the longest-serving player to leave having been at the club since 2013.

Midfielders Anna Filbey, Chloe Peplow and Elisha Sulola, who had been on season-long loan at Charlton, defenders Hannah Godfrey and Siri Worm, goalkeeper Aurora Mikalsen and forward Lucy Quinn are also being released.