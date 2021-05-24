England name provisional Euro 2020 squad: Ben White, Ben Godfrey, Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone in

Uncapped Ben White, Ben Godfrey, Sam Johnstone and Aaron Ramsdale have been named in England's 33-man provisional Euro 2020 squad, while Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold also makes the cut.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is also named, but Leeds' Patrick Bamford misses out.

Gareth Southgate will name his final 26-man squad on Tuesday, 1 June.

Injured Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope has not been selected.

One of the major talking points had been about right-back Alexander-Arnold, who was left out of Southgate's last squad in March.

With Atletico Madrid's La Liga winner Kieran Trippier, Manchester City's Premier League champion Kyle Walker and Chelsea's Reece James also in the squad, one of them is likely to miss out.

England's provisional 33-man squad in full

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordon Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheff Utd)

Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Ben White (Brighton)

Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Jesse Lingard (Man Utd), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Mason Greenwood (Man Utd), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 13:05

    What more could Bamford have done? More goals than any English player other than Kane.

    • Reply posted by yugo there, today at 13:08

      yugo there replied:
      Its southgate thats the big problem :(

  • Comment posted by Spurtle, today at 13:07

    No Dier. That's the most important thing.

    • Reply posted by gubby allen, today at 13:15

      gubby allen replied:
      Also no apologies from the hundreds of posters yesterday criticising him for guaranteeing to pick Dier in the squad. I did say, wait and see and was inevitably voted down.

  • Comment posted by JWard93, today at 13:10

    Thank f**k Dier didn't make it

  • Comment posted by Celts, today at 13:07

    Include everybody, wait for the public reaction, pick the actual squad next week based on the public reaction.

    If Southgate had any courage he'd have announced the 26 man squad today and not given 2 hoots about what anyone thinks!!

    • Reply posted by 3EyedCraven, today at 13:11

      3EyedCraven replied:
      also 3 teams yet to play in euro finals. no other country has this issue

  • Comment posted by shaun, today at 13:09

    he will still pick and play his favourites, form and fitness will not be considered

  • Comment posted by Mark-306, today at 13:07

    Bamford for me over Watkins all day long

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 13:11

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Neither of them will be at the tournament, so who cares?

  • Comment posted by PaxmanMustStay, today at 13:06

    Well done Ollie

  • Comment posted by leicestershrew, today at 13:08

    33 players??

    Are we fielding three teams or something?

    Even then I still wouldn't fancy us with Southgate in charge.

  • Comment posted by davey bones, today at 13:07

    No Dier thank God, Bamford not good enough, medium size fish in a very small pond.

  • Comment posted by Peter Griffin, today at 13:07

    Trent in - common sense has prevailed

    • Reply posted by BarmbyArmy, today at 13:19

      BarmbyArmy replied:
      In the 33 is fair enough. I still think he hasn’t shown much in his previous appearances for England. I’d start him and see how he performs in the warm ups personally

  • Comment posted by PJ, today at 13:12

    Bamford should have been included - an easy choice...

  • Comment posted by Kzinn, today at 13:09

    Bamford not even in 33 man squad...
    Southgate is a clown.

    • Reply posted by BarmbyArmy, today at 13:16

      BarmbyArmy replied:
      I don’t see to much difference between him and Watkins. He shouldn’t have got on the plane IMO but might be unlucky given 33 players involved

  • Comment posted by Jon, today at 13:09

    Only 33, eh? He should have just gone for the open trials vibe and invited 100 players along.

  • Comment posted by MTQ, today at 13:08

    What is the justification for Watkins over Bamford? It makes no sense.

    • Reply posted by gubby allen, today at 13:12

      gubby allen replied:
      You are in the right place to ask. The BBC users did not vote Bamford into the squad either, so ask them.

      Although, they didn't vote in Watkins, Ings or Wilson either, so no idea where the goals may come from if you need a genuine striker to put a ball in the net.

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 13:07

    Surely you can't pick uncapped players at this stage. If they go, they don't get a game

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 13:12

      Alex replied:
      It's procrastination pure and simple. He should know by now. There might be one or two maybes, but not seven!

  • Comment posted by SonOfABilic, today at 13:11

    Why would you pick Watkins over Bamford???

    Neither are likely to start a single match at a tournament, but such a puzzling decision already doesn't bode well at all

    At least the terrible Dier and Winks aren't included. There's a plus

  • Comment posted by Melissa Raine , today at 13:11

    No matter who Gareth picked, people will always moan that this or that player should have been included. It’s a thankless task being the England manager

  • Comment posted by gubby allen, today at 13:09

    So Patrick Bamford does NOT make the squad, selected by BBC Sports own users in their poll.

    Whilst Gareth Southgate gets criticised by BBC Sport users for not selecting Patrick Bamford.

    Make sense of that.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 13:13

      Celts replied:
      Maybe there's lots of BBC sports users and not all of them have the same opinion...........

  • Comment posted by Just saying, today at 13:07

    Why the surprise Alexander-Arnold made the squad?

    • Reply posted by fjortoft, today at 13:13

      fjortoft replied:
      He wasn't selected in the last squad, although he definitely should have been.

  • Comment posted by yugo there, today at 13:07

    Usual Southgate zzzzzzzzzzzzz where is Bamford Willock and Ings ?

    • Reply posted by NoEuropeanSuperLeague, today at 13:08

      NoEuropeanSuperLeague replied:
      I pick any of those 3 over Sterling any day!

