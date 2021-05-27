Caernarfon Town finished the regular Cymru Premier season in sixth spot

Cymru Premier Euro Play-off Final: Caernarfon Town v Newtown Venue: The Oval, Caernarfon Date: Saturday, 29 May Kick-off: 12:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales

Rival managers Huw Griffiths and Chris Hughes go head to head in the Cymru Premier Euro play-off having previously enjoyed final success.

Griffiths' Caernarfon host Hughes' Newtown on Saturday for a place in next season's new Europa Conference League.

Hughes led Newtown to victory over Aberystwyth in the 2015 play-off final, while Griffiths was Cefn Druids boss when they beat Cardiff Met in 2018.

"It's the biggest game in the club's history," Griffiths said.

"It probably wasn't anticipated at the start of the season with the total rebuild of the squad and favourites to go down. But the boys have been magnificent and have earnt the right to have this.

"It's about managing your emotions and remembering what the goal is at the end."

Newtown lost in the 2017 play-offs at the semi-final stage while Caernarfon's only previous experience was a last four defeat in 2019.

Both sides had qualified for last season's Championship Conference but the campaign was halted in early March due to the pandemic with league placings decided on a points per game system.

"Last year both sides probably felt a little bit hard done to that we weren't allowed to take part in the play-offs," Hughes said.

"From that point of view I think it's nice that both sides have got into the play-offs again this year and been rewarded.

"Maybe we see it as a bit of karma that we are in the final and got the opportunity that was taken away from us last year."

Caernarfon are in the final after securing their place in the Championship Conference for a second successive year, although the pandemic put paid to play-off ambitions last season.

The Canaries, the best supported club in the top-flight, have been hardest hit by the lack of fans. The Welsh Government's decision not to use the league as a test event for the safe return of spectators has been a further blow.

"It's devastating that supporters can't be there but I'm sure everyone at the ground - the players, the staff and the board - will know that they're there," Griffiths added.

Newtown were founder members of the then named League of Wales in 1992

"This club is more than just a football club.

"We've got the whole Cofi Army behind us, who want it more than anything.

"Getting into Europe would mean everything to me and if I can be the first to get them there then I'd be absolutely delighted."

Newtown had an indifferent start to the season but an impressive second phase saw them win seven out of 10 games to finish the regular season in seventh place and a play-off spot.

"To finish seventh you know your path and you know you are going to have two away games," Hughes added.

"We knew last Sunday against Penybont was going to be very tight.

"Winning games is good and it's good for the confidence and good for the mentality and you could see how determined the group were to get over the line.

"That was reflected in our performance, it was a dogged performance where we had to dig in and now we go into the final on Saturday.

"We'll be ready for it, as I'm sure they will be. We know it's the last game of the season and it's almost do or die."