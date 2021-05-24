Last updated on .From the section Luton

Fred Onyedinma scored five times for Wycombe in the 2020-21 season - all of them after Christmas

Luton Town have signed Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Fred Onyedinma for an undisclosed fee.

His signing was funded by the Hatters' fan-generated 'Transfer Club' fund.

After a 2020-21 campaign played almost entirely behind closed doors, fans were entitled to a 40% discount on a 2021-22 season ticket, but they have opted to use the money for new players.

The 24-year-old Nigeria-born former Millwall player becomes the Hatters' first summer purchase.

Onyedinma was raised in south-east London after moving to England at the age of three.

He had two loan spells at Wycombe, in 2014-15 and for the first half of the 2018-19 season, before making a more permanent move to Adams Park in July 2019.

He joins a Luton side who finished 12th in the Championship, 19 points clear of Gareth Ainsworth's Wycombe, who were relegated by just a point.

Onyedinma scored the Chairboys' opening goal in the final-day 3-0 win at Middlesbrough

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.