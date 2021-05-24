Fred Onyedinma: Luton Town sign Wycombe Wanderers midfielder
Luton Town have signed Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Fred Onyedinma for an undisclosed fee.
His signing was funded by the Hatters' fan-generated 'Transfer Club' fund.
After a 2020-21 campaign played almost entirely behind closed doors, fans were entitled to a 40% discount on a 2021-22 season ticket, but they have opted to use the money for new players.
The 24-year-old Nigeria-born former Millwall player becomes the Hatters' first summer purchase.
Onyedinma was raised in south-east London after moving to England at the age of three.
He had two loan spells at Wycombe, in 2014-15 and for the first half of the 2018-19 season, before making a more permanent move to Adams Park in July 2019.
He joins a Luton side who finished 12th in the Championship, 19 points clear of Gareth Ainsworth's Wycombe, who were relegated by just a point.
Onyedinma scored the Chairboys' opening goal in the final-day 3-0 win at Middlesbrough
