Cole Skuse scored the last of his two Ipswich goals in 2017

League Two side Colchester United have signed Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse on a two-year contract.

The 35-year-old made 278 appearances in eight years at Portman Road but has been released by the Tractor Boys.

Skuse missed much of the League One season with a knee injury but returned in March to feature four times.

Meanwhile, Colchester centre-back Tom Eastman has signed a new two-year deal which will take his stay with the Essex club to 12 years.

The 29-year-old joined from Ipswich in May 2011 and has played 411 times, making him the 10th highest appearance maker in the history of the U's.