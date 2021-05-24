Cole Skuse: Colchester United sign Ipswich Town midfielder on two-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Colchester
League Two side Colchester United have signed Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse on a two-year contract.
The 35-year-old made 278 appearances in eight years at Portman Road but has been released by the Tractor Boys.
Skuse missed much of the League One season with a knee injury but returned in March to feature four times.
Meanwhile, Colchester centre-back Tom Eastman has signed a new two-year deal which will take his stay with the Essex club to 12 years.
The 29-year-old joined from Ipswich in May 2011 and has played 411 times, making him the 10th highest appearance maker in the history of the U's.