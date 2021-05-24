Oxford United: Anthony Forde, John Mousinho and Josh Ruffels offered new deals
Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd
Oxford United have offered new deals to out-of-contract trio Anthony Forde, John Mousinho and Josh Ruffels.
Left-back Ruffels was offered a new contract during the season, with one-year options already taken up for Mark Sykes, Alex Gorrin and James Henry.
Forwards Rob Hall and Dylan Asonganyi and centre-back Nico Jones have all been released.
Hall, 27, made nine league appearances this season, with Asonganyi, 20, featuring in one FA Cup tie.