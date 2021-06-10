Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Gresty Road has been home to Crewe Alexandra since 1906

Crewe will play their League One home games at Mornflake Stadium next season after selling the naming rights to Gresty Road for the first time.

Local breakfast cereal manufacturer Mornflake, also situated on Gresty Road, has had its name on the Alex's shirts for the past 19 years.

It has now agreed a further £500,000 package to also sponsor the club's 115-year-old home until 2023-24.

"It takes our relationship to another level," said chairman Charles Grant.

"We are so lucky to have Mornflake supporting our club in the unwavering way that they do.

"The difference they have made to Crewe Alexandra over the last two decades is enormous and extremely valued.

"We are very proud to rename our home 'Mornflake Stadium'."

David Artell's Crewe finished 12th in League One in the 2020-21 season.

They were only eight points shy of the play-off places, but Artell's side did well to finish as high as they did under financial constraints, particularly in the wake of the widespread loss of revenue resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Captain Perry Ng became the club's biggest sale in eight years when he joined Championship side Cardiff City in January for an initial £350,000 fee, which could rise to £500,000 based on appearances.

This is the club's first major announcement since long-serving chairman John Bowler resigned in March after 41 years on the board - 34 of them as chairman.