Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Wayne Routledge has made more than 300 appearances for Swansea

Swansea City will be without veteran forward Wayne Routledge for Saturday's Championship play-off final against Brentford at Wembley.

The 36-year-old left their semi-final win over Barnsley on a stretcher after suffering a knee injury.

Routledge may not be fit to play again until December and his contract expires when Swansea's season is over.

The injury raises the prospect that Routledge has possibly played his last game for the club.

Routledge admitted in the build-up to the Barnsley second leg that he was not sure if the game would be his last at Liberty Stadium.