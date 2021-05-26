Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Lee Nicholls made 14 appearances for MK Dons last season in all competitions

Huddersfield Town have signed former Milton Keynes Dons goalkeeper Lee Nicholls on a two-year contract.

The 28-year-old made 157 appearances prior to his release by the League One club at the end of the season.

The former Wigan keeper joins with the option of a further year at the club.

"His challenge is to push Ryan Schofield for the starting shirt in training and to help drive the standard for our young goalkeepers," head of football operations Leigh Bromby said.