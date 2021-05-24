Leeds United: 2020-21 Premier League season in pictures

Leeds United

Leeds players huddle before their first game back in the Premier League at Liverpool on 12 September 2020
12 September 2020: Leeds United are back! The Whites returned to the Premier League for the first time since 2004 – against reigning champions Liverpool at Anfield
Jack Harrison scores Leeds' first goal back in the Premier League, making it 1-1 against Liverpool
Off and running! Jack Harrison scored Leeds’ first goal back in the big time, though it wasn’t enough on the night as the visitors were edged out late on in a seven-goal thriller
Leeds players celebrate Helder Costa scoring against Fulham
19 September 2020: Top-flight football returned to Elland Road, and it returned with a win - and another 4-3 scoreline - as Leeds beat fellow promoted side Fulham
Leeds' Illan Meslier saves from Sheffield United's John Lundstram
27 September 2020: Safe hands! Illan Meslier’s superb save to deny Sheffield United’s John Lundstram set the platform for the Whites’ first win on the road, sealed by Patrick Bamford’s late goal
Patrick Bamford with the match ball at full-time against Aston Villa
23 October 2020: Hat-trick Bamford! The Leeds frontman gets his first Premier League treble - all in the second half - as Leeds triumph 3-0 at Aston Villa
Patrick Bamford against Crystal Palace
7 November 2020: Offside for pointing?! Even Bamford said he didn’t understand the rule after having this goal disallowed in the 4-1 loss to Crystal Palace. It would have made it 1-1 - so we’ll never know if it would have ended up being just a consolation.
Ezgjan Alioski scores for Leeds against Newcastle
16 December 2020: Five-star Whites! Goals from Bamford, Rodrigo, Stuart Dallas, Ezgjan Alioski and Harrison secured Leeds' biggest home win this season - 5-2 against Newcastle
Ezgjan Alioski lying on the pitch, dejected by the loss at Manchester United
20 December 2020: Rivalry renewed! It was a tough afternoon for Leeds at bitter rivals Manchester United as Marcelo Bielsa’s side slumped to a 6-2 defeat
Leeds players celebrate a goal during their 5-0 win over West Brom
29 December 2020: High five! The Whites end the year with their biggest away win of the season, seeing off fellow promoted side West Brom 5-0
Jack Harrison scores Leeds' third goal at Leicester City
31 January 2021: Happy New Year…finally! After a difficult start to 2021, Leeds rounded January off with an impressive 3-1 win at Champions League-chasing Leicester
Stuart Dallas celebrates scoring the winning goal against Manchester City
10 April 2021: The high point? Despite being reduced to 10 men in the first half after captain Liam Cooper was sent off, Stuart Dallas' double snatched a remarkable 2-1 victory at the home of champions-elect Manchester City
Leeds players warm up before kick-off against Liverpool at Elland Road wearing T-shirts with "football is for the fans" written on them
19 April: "Football is for the fans" - Leeds welcome Liverpool to Elland Road with warm-up T-shirts spelling out their opposition to the short-lived Super League breakaway involving the Reds
Patrick Bamford scores for Leeds against Tottenham
8 May 2021: ‘Big six’? Bamford’s 15th league goal of the campaign helped Leeds comprehensively beat Tottenham - a result that meant the Whites were unbeaten at home against Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Spurs
Leeds players celebrate with fans at Elland Road during the match against West Brom
23 May 2021: Reunion! Supporters were back inside Elland Road on the final day of the season as Leeds wrapped up their fine campaign with a 3-1 victory against already-relegated West Brom

