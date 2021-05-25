Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Stevenage have not disclosed the length of Charlie Carter's new deal

Stevenage attacking midfielder Charlie Carter has signed a new contract with the League Two club.

The former Chesterfield and Woking player, 24, has scored 10 goals in 60 appearances since joining in 2019.

Carter played 23 times in 2020-21 as the Boro finished 14th but had his season curtailed by injury in February.