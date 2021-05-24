Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

'Kilmarnock squad needed reinvigorated'

Kyle Lafferty will be offered a new deal at Kilmarnock as the club confirmed the departure of 14 players after relegation to the second tier.

Captain Gary Dicker, Aaron Tshibola and Nicke Kabamba are among those leaving.

But the Rugby Park outfit hope to re-sign Ross Millen, Greg Kiltie, Mitch Pinnock, Calum Waters, Tomas Brindley and Kyle Connell on new contracts.

And Killie say veterans Chris Burke and Kirk Broadfoot "are considering their next steps in football".

Innes Cameron has signed a new two-year contract, joining Brandon Haunstrup, Aaron McGowan, Rory McKenzie and Alan Power in being tied to the club for next season.

Kilmarnock lost Monday's Premiership play-off final second leg 2-1 to Dundee, completing a 4-2 aggregate defeat and ending their 28-year stay in the Scottish top flight.

Manager Tommy Wright, who will continue as boss, said after the match he did not expect February signing Lafferty to stay after he scored 13 goals in 13 games for the Ayrshire club.

And Wright said on Tuesday: "I'd like to thank those leaving for their time at the club. In particular, I'd like to thank Gary Dicker. He's been a wonderful servant and captain for Kilmarnock, someone who I have a lot of time for."

Players leaving

Diaguely Dabo

Gary Dicker

Clevid Dikamona

Nicke Kabamba

Youssouf Mulumbu

George Oakley

Danny Rogers

Ally Taylor

Aaron Tshibola

Danny Whitehall

Loan deals ending