Mark Haughey headed Linfield into an early lead

Linfield won their third consecutive Irish Premiership title and completed a league and Irish Cup double with a tense 1-1 draw away to Coleraine.

Mark Haughey gave the Blues an early lead which was equalised before half time by Curtis Allen.

The Bannsiders had the momentum at the break and rallied again late on but could not prevent David Healy's men winning a fourth title in five years.

The success equals Rangers' world record haul of 55 league wins.

