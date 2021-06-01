The Scotland squad have been training in Spain as they prepare to meet Netherlands and Luxembourg in friendlies

Wednesday's friendly meeting with the Netherlands is "perfect" preparation for the Euro finals, says Scotland captain Andy Robertson.

The Scots take on the Dutch in Portugal before a second warm-up match with Luxembourg on Sunday.

Czech Republic, England and Croatia then await in Group D.

"We've got three incredibly tough games in different ways, to prepare for them, the Holland game is perfect," said Liverpool left-back Robertson.

"They are fantastic nation with world class players. Playing against Holland isn't going to be easy but you want to test yourself against the best. We're playing against one of the favourites for the tournament.

"We're all at different stages, some of the lads haven't played for four weeks. It's important to get games together and work on what we're going to do.

"On our way home we stop off in Luxembourg which will be a different challenge, with us maybe having more of the ball than we do against Holland, before we go full steam ahead into the group stage."

Team news

John Fleck is isolating at Scotland's training base in Alicante after testing positive for Covid-19.

Manchester United's Scott McTominay and Chelsea's Billy Gilmour will join the squad in Portugal but will take no part in the game following their involvement in last week's European finals.

Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser has not played since March due to injury but is deemed fit enough to be involved, while Celtic playmaker David Turnbull and Rangers full-back Nathan Patterson will be hoping to earn their first caps.

"Both of them have been excellent, off the park as well as on it," said Robertson of the Old Firm duo. "You'd think they have been here for years. They've got no fear and that's we need."

On Fleck's enforced omission, Clarke said: "The thing I don't want is for this isolated case to overshadow the good work that we've done. The training has been fantastic.

"These friendlies should be a good workout for us. The way the Dutch play is not dissimilar to the way that certainly England play, and maybe a little bit like Croatia as pot one teams.

"We're slowly, slowly getting towards where we want to be, which is the first game of the tournament. It's a process and we're working towards that.

"There's a good feeling in the camp. There's obviously a little bit of deflation when you get the news about John. It's come early enough though, so it shouldn't affect our preparations too much."

Dutch masters

Managed by former Ajax, Barcelona and Rangers star Frank de Boer, the Netherlands earned their spot at the delayed Euro 2020 finals by finishing two points behind Germany in qualifying.

The Dutch, who won Euro 88, are currently ranked 16th in the world, 28 places above the Scots.

While Scotland have been absent from major finals since 1998, the Netherlands are returning to the big stage after missing out on Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup.

They opened their World Cup qualifying bid with a 4-2 loss in Turkey in March, followed by comfortable wins over Latvia and Gibraltar.

Match stats

The Netherlands have won their last four international matches against Scotland by an aggregate score of 11-0. The most recent meeting was in November 2017 with Dick Advocaat's side winning a friendly 1-0 at Pittodrie.

Scotland have scored just two goals in their last 11 games against the Dutch (W1 D3 L7) - their one win in this sequence came in November 2003 in a European Championship play-off first-leg, when James McFadden netted the only goal at Hampden.

The Netherlands have won just one of their last six international friendly matches (D4 L1), winning 2-1 against Peru in September 2018 under Ronald Koeman.

Scotland have lost eight of their last 10 friendly matches (W1 D1), although this is their first friendly match since October 2018 when they lost 3-1 to Portugal at Hampden Park.