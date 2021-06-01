Last updated on .From the section Football

Aaron Ramsey on inspiring Wales' next generation at Euro 2020

International friendly: France v Wales Venue: Stade Allianz Riviera, Nice Date: Wed, 02 June Kick-off: 20:05 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Wales will take on world champions France on Wednesday in their first friendly in preparation for Euro 2020.

The trip to Nice will pit Robert Page's men against the side currently ranked second in the world, having lost to the team at the top, Belgium, in March.

Interim manager Page plans to monitor his players' workloads before their opening Euro 2020 match against Switzerland in Baku on 12 June.

"It's not going to be the starting 11 [to face Switzerland]," he said.

"We've got players who need minutes and we've got players who are not quite ready, so we need to manage that.

"Some of the players will play a certain amount of minutes in their recovery from being injured, getting them up to full fitness.

"Our focus is on Switzerland, the first game of the tournament, and these friendlies will help us get our best starting 11 out on that pitch."

Page named his 26-man squad for Euro 2020 on Sunday, with uncapped 19-year-old Cardiff City midfielder Rubin Colwill the surprise inclusion.

If Colwill is not involved in Nice, he may have a chance of featuring in Saturday's friendly against Albania at Cardiff City Stadium.

France, who won the 2018 World Cup, will be among the favourites for this summer's delayed European Championship, boasting a squad packed with stellar talents such as Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante.

"They could pick three different teams and compete at the Euros," says Page.

"You want to play against the best and they certainly fall into that category.

"There's going to be a lot of occasions when we don't have the ball but that's part of the exercise - we want to see how we handle pressure and stress like that.

"How they press is very similar to how Switzerland play, so one of the reasons we picked this game is those similarities.

"They're world-class players. It's going to be a big test for us.

"But we've got players who, with the ball in transitions, can hurt teams."

Team news

Kylian Mbappe faced Wales in a friendly in 2017, assisting Olivier Giroud as France won 2-0

The players whose minutes Page will look to manage include Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who has been hindered by several injuries over the past two seasons.

He is hopeful of being fit in time to face Switzerland, as is Tottenham defender Ben Davies, another recovering from injury.

Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen has also declared himself fit having returned from Achilles and muscular injuries, while Chelsea's versatile Ethan Ampadu is back from a pelvic injury.

St Pauli defender James Lawrence was forced to withdraw from Wales' squad on Monday, less than 24 hours after being named in the 26-man travelling party.

He was replaced in the squad by Luton Town centre-back Tom Lockyer, who will not feature against France as he works his way back to full fitness following ankle surgery in April.

France have an embarrassment of riches from which to choose a team to face Wales.

Real Madrid striker Benzema is back after an absence of almost six years, joining the likes of Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann and Paris St-Germain superstar Mbappe.

Hugo Lloris and Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham, Everton left-back Lucas Digne, Chelsea's Kante, Kurt Zouma and Olivier Giroud and Paul Pogba of Manchester United are all named in the squad.

Match facts