Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Brighton have joined English rivals Arsenal and Leicester City in the pursuit of Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, with the Seagulls hoping the offer of a regular starting place will help secure a deal. (Sun) external-link

A Celtic defender could also be on as way to England as Newcastle United are readying an £8m bid for Kristoffer Ajer as they attempt to pip Norwich City to land the Norway international. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs are keen for a trial of fans being allowed to drink alcohol inside football stadiums as own Ron Gordon looks to "enhance the match-day experience". (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Dundee managing director John Nelms says St Johnstone - who won both cups this season in their 12th successive year in the top flight - are the benchmark as his side prepare for a return to the Premiership. (Scotsman) external-link

One-time Rangers, Blackpool, Liverpool and Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam says leading hometown club Dundee to Scottish Premiership promotion is the highlight of his career. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Dundee United and Hearts boss Csaba Laszlo, who is back in Edinburgh after a spell in the Indian Super League, is eyeing a return to Scottish football management. (Courier) external-link