Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal have signed Japan forward Mana Iwabuchi after leaving Women's Super League rivals Aston Villa.

The 28-year-old scored twice in 13 games for Villa after joining the club from INAC Kobe Leonessa in December.

Iwabuchi was part of the Japan side that won the 2011 Women's World Cup - the first of three World Cups she has played in - and has scored 31 goals in 74 games for her county

She also helped Japan win a silver medal at the 2012 Olympic Games.

"I'm so happy to finally be able to announce that I am an Arsenal player," Iwabuchi - who has also played in Germany - told the club website. external-link

"I know the club has wanted to sign me for a long time now, so it's a great honour to be able to play for Arsenal. There are so many amazing players and I can't wait to get started."