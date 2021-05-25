Sonny Bradley & Dan Potts: Luton Town defenders sign new contracts

Last updated on .From the section Luton

Dan Potts (left) and Sonny Bradley
Dan Potts (left) and Sonny Bradley helped Luton win the League One title in 2018-19

Luton Town defenders Sonny Bradley and Dan Potts have signed new undisclosed-length contracts with the club.

Captain Bradley, 29, has played 131 times for the Championship Hatters since joining from Plymouth in 2018.

"We've come so far together and I feel that there is some unfinished business after what we've all been through over this past year and a bit," he said.

Left-back Potts, 27, has won two promotions with Luton, making 176 appearances in six years at the club.

"When I first signed the club's ambitions matched mine and now, with a top-half finish this year, we've got a chance to really push on at this level," he added.

Nathan Jones' Luton have lost striker James Collins to Cardiff and centre-back Matty Pearson to Huddersfield in the past week, but on Tuesday signed Wycombe midfielder Fred Onyedinma for an undisclosed fee.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC