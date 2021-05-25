Last updated on .From the section Luton

Dan Potts (left) and Sonny Bradley helped Luton win the League One title in 2018-19

Luton Town defenders Sonny Bradley and Dan Potts have signed new undisclosed-length contracts with the club.

Captain Bradley, 29, has played 131 times for the Championship Hatters since joining from Plymouth in 2018.

"We've come so far together and I feel that there is some unfinished business after what we've all been through over this past year and a bit," he said.

Left-back Potts, 27, has won two promotions with Luton, making 176 appearances in six years at the club.

"When I first signed the club's ambitions matched mine and now, with a top-half finish this year, we've got a chance to really push on at this level," he added.

Nathan Jones' Luton have lost striker James Collins to Cardiff and centre-back Matty Pearson to Huddersfield in the past week, but on Tuesday signed Wycombe midfielder Fred Onyedinma for an undisclosed fee.