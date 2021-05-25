Last updated on .From the section Wales

Megan Wynne suffered her injury just a month after joining Bristol City from Tottenham

International friendly: Wales v Scotland Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Tuesday, 15 June Kick-off: tbc Coverage: tbc

Megan Wynne has been recalled by Wales for their friendly with Scotland on 15 June at Parc y Scarlets following her recovery from knee surgery.

The forward tore her anterior cruciate ligament in August, but returned for Bristol City for the last match of the Women's Super League season.

Wales manager Gemma Grainger has named an almost full-strength squad.

Jess Fishlock and Angharad James are available, while Manchester United's Hayley Ladd is fit to return.

Wynne last played for Wales in March 2020 when she scored in a 2-0 win against Estonia in Wrexham.

OL Reign midfielder Fishlock and James, who has signed for National Women's Soccer League side North Carolina Courage, are able to return for the friendly in Llanelli, which will be played without fans in attendance.

Ladd's return is a boost after she missed Grainger's first matches in charge last month, when Wales drew 1-1 with Denmark and were beaten 3-0 by Canada in friendlies.

Liverpool midfielder Ceri Holland, who made her Wales debut against Canada, is injured and misses out.

The match is Wales' last friendly before their Women's World Cup qualifying campaign begins in September, with Wales drawn alongside France, Slovenia, Greece, Estonia and Kazakhstan.

Wales' campaign begins on Friday, 17 September at home to Kazakhstan.

Wales: Laura O'Sullivan, Olivia Clark, Poppy Soper, Rhiannon Roberts, Gemma Evans, Maria Francis-Jones, Charlie Estcourt, Hayley Ladd, Josie Green, Elise Hughes, Anna Filbey, Sophie Ingle, Angharad James, Jess Fishlock, Carrie Jones, Kayleigh Green, Natasha Harding, Rachel Rowe, Helen Ward, Lily Woodham, Georgia Walters, Ffion Morgan, Esther Morgan, Megan Wynne, Bethan Roberts, Chloe Williams.