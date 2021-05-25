Joe Pigott: AFC Wimbledon striker turns down new contract
Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon
Joe Pigott will leave AFC Wimbledon when his contract expires this summer after the striker turned down a new deal with the League One club.
The 27-year-old scored 54 goals in 157 appearances for the Dons after joining from Maidstone United in January 2018.
Pigott netted 20 times in the league in 2020-21 to help the south-west London club preserve their third-tier status.
The former Charlton trainee said it had been the "toughest decision" of his career to leave Plough Lane.
"I've decided that I will be looking for a new challenge," he added in a message posted on the club website.
"It's been an absolute privilege to play for this club as it represents exactly what the game is about - the fans.
"To help play a part in stabilising the club in League One has been a pleasure."