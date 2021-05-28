Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chelsea can realise my Champions League 'stuff of dreams' - Billy Gilmour

Champions League final: Manchester City v Chelsea Venue: Estadio do Dragao, Porto Date: Saturday, 29 May Kick-off: 20:00 BST

Billy Gilmour wants to help Chelsea to Champions League glory on Saturday - and finally prove to his father who the best footballer in the family is.

The midfielder is targeting his first major honour before joining the Scotland squad for Euro 2020.

Chelsea face English rivals Manchester City at Porto's Dragao Stadium.

"My dad still thinks he's the best footballer in the family," said 19-year-old Gilmour, whose brother Harvey plays for Kilmarnock Under-17s.

"Since I was a kid, me and my little brother watched my dad play football. He'd come back home and say I've got all these medals.

"He played junior level and asks me, 'Have you won a trophy yet?'. I've won loads of youth trophies, but he says, no, men's football, you won that yet?

"I say 'no', so, if we win the Champions League, he can't have anything to say to me."

Should Gilmour make his 12th appearance of the season in Portugal, he will be just the third Scotsman after Paul Lambert and Andrew Robertson to play in the final in the Champions League era.

"At 19, I'm living the dream," he said. "This season has been amazing - FA Cup final, Champions League final and then going to the Euros.

"Personally, when you're a kid, the Champions League is what you watch. It's an amazing tournament with all the big players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi."

Chelsea's preparation for the showpiece has not been ideal, with three defeats in four games, including a 1-0 FA Cup final loss to Leicester City.

However, they scraped into the Premier League top four on a dramatic closing day and Gilmour says their recent record against Manchester City bolsters confidence.

Since Thomas Tuchel took charge at Stamford Bridge in January, Chelsea have won both meetings with Pep Guardiola's English champions.

"When the gaffer came in, he set out his plan straight away and we've all taken to it," said Gilmour.

"The way we're playing, we're not conceding many goals and it's all positive football. We're going in confident and hoping to take the trophy home."