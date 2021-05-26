Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ibrahimovic joined AC Milan for a second time in December 2019

Uefa has fined Zlatan Ibrahimovic 50,000 euros (£43,000) and told him to "cease his association" with a betting firm.

The AC Milan forward, 39, was investigated by European football's governing body after reports external-link revealed he was a partner in the company.

Uefa regulations prohibit players from having a financial interest in betting.

Milan were also fined 25,000 euros (£21,598) for the breach.

Ibrahimovic recently signed a new contract at Milan, which will run until after his 40th birthday. The former Manchester United striker has scored 17 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions for the club this term.

Ibrahimovic came out of international retirement after a five-year absence to play for Sweden earlier this year, has been ruled out of the upcoming European Championship because of a knee injury.