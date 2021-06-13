Portugal won their first European Championship in 2016 despite just one win in 90 minutes

Remember Iceland and their Viking Thunderclap? What about Xherdan Shaqiri's outrageous overhead kick goal for the Swiss? Or Hal Robson Kanu and his 'Cruyff turn' for Wales?

All three were magical moments from Euro 2016, a tournament that swept us up in a dizzyingly enjoyable summer of football.

Five years on, Euro 2020 is belatedly under way and Scotland have joined the party.

As the showpiece takes centre stage, what can the previous Euros teach us about this time and Scotland's chances of making history?

Bigger equals better for small nations

If it ain't broke, don't fix it is seemingly an alien concept to Uefa. And so the governing body's penchant for tinkering with perfectly fine formats resulted in a break from tradition at Euro 2016.

Out went the streamlined 16-team line-up - which had been in place since Euro '96 - and in came an enlarged 24-team version for the tournament staged in France.

The addition of eight countries meant a total of 51 matches rather than the previous 31, with 44% of Uefa's 55 members gaining entry compared to 29%.

Bigger wasn't necessarily better - the group stage became more bloated, with some utterly tedious games, and there was an extra knockout round to accommodate.

But - and this is music to the ears of Scotland fans - it also meant opportunities aplenty for smaller nations to take the tournament by storm as 16 (66%) rather than eight (50%) teams now went through to the knockouts.

Bottom seeds flourish

Under the new-look structure, two extra groups were added, meaning six sections of four teams. The top two were guaranteed progress as well as - here's the key bit - four of the best third-place teams.

Every point became a prisoner and protecting your goal difference from taking a heavy beating also proved crucial.

So it looks harder to miss out than make it through, right? Not discounting Scotland's ability to find new and ingenious ways to fall flat on their faces - the men's national team have never made it out of their group in two Euros and eight World Cups - the omens of 2016 are good.

Seedings wise, which are determined by a country's co-efficient, Scotland are in the lowest pot - four - this time.

Five years ago, four of the six teams in that pot battled their way out of the group phase. Northern Ireland, Wales and Iceland - all in their first finals - were joined by the Republic of Ireland as the 'minnows' proved a match for the superpowers.

Wales won Group B ahead of England, while Iceland were runners-up in Group F and the pair became the life and soul of the party. Wales charged all the way to the semi-finals on a wave of euphoria, while Iceland reached the quarters.

Who could forget the Icelanders' dramatic last-16 win over England as their fans' synchronised thunderclap echoed long into the night?

The two bottom-seed teams who packed their bags immediately after the group stage - Albania and Turkey - only missed out due to goal difference after both finishing on three points.

Republic of Ireland, helped by a famous win over Italy, and Slovakia each went through in third place with four points, while Northern Ireland bounded on with three. The other third-place team to progress, having amassed a meagre three points? Eventual winners Portugal...

Iceland players and supporters enjoy the last-16 win over England

Portugal grind their way to glory

So four points looks enough to guarantee progress and three, complemented by a positive goal difference, should also be enough.

Scrambling together that total has to be the minimum target. A good start certainly helps - win your first game and you already have a foot in the last 16. Wales never looked back from their flying start, a 2-1 win over Slovakia, as they went on to claim six points.

Republic of Ireland and Iceland both drew their first game, but the old maxim of needing something from your opening match doesn't necessarily still hold true as Northern Ireland started with a 1-0 defeat by Poland.

In fact, NI's only points and goals scored in the group came in the next outing - a 2-0 victory over Ukraine - and proved enough to squeeze them through.

Portugal proved wins are over-rated anyway. Cristiano Ronaldo and his cohorts drew all three group games, progressing by virtue of being two goals better off than Turkey and Albania.

In all, Portugal won just once in 90 minutes - a 2-0 success against Wales in the semis - to lift the trophy for the first time, edging France 1-0 after extra time in the final.

Gritty efficiency had won the day - take note Steve Clarke and the Scotland defence.