Women's football: Who makes your Team GB starting XI for Tokyo 2020?

Lucy Bronze (left), Caroline Weir (second left), Rachel Furness (second right) and Sophie Ingle (right)
Lucy Bronze (England), Caroline Weir (Scotland), Rachel Furness (Northern Ireland) and Sophie Ingle (Wales) are all hoping to be selected in the 18-player squad

Head coach Hege Riise is set to name her 18-player Team GB squad for the rearranged Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, but who do you think must make the squad and are your definite starters?

Players from England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales will be hoping to make the cut.

The competition - hosted by 2011 World Cup winners Japan - will see 12 nations battle it out for gold in Tokyo.

