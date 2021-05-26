Last updated on .From the section Kings Lynn Town

A crowd of 613 watched King's Lynn's draw with Solihull Moors on Tuesday

King's Lynn Town have reduced the capacity limit in one of the stands at The Walks Stadium by 50% after social distancing measures were breached in Tuesday's draw with Solihull Moors.

The National League club said a "small minority" of supporters in the covered terrace "refused to adhere" to rules.

A safety advisory group came to the decision and some fans could be refused entry to the ground as a result.

It was King's Lynn's first home game with fans since December.