Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid say they "will not accept any form of coercion or intolerable pressure" over their involvement in the proposed European Super League (ESL).

Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings against the three clubs.

They were among 12 founding members of the failed breakaway league but the other clubs have renounced the project.

In a joint statement, the trio said the opening of proceedings against them was "incomprehensible".

They also criticised the "alarming attitude" of European football's governing body and say the ESL "has been promoted with the aim of improving the situation of European football".

The clubs said they "wish to express their absolute rejection of the insistent coercion that Uefa has been maintaining towards three of the most relevant institutions in the history of football.

"The opening of disciplinary proceedings by Uefa is incomprehensible and is a direct attack against the rule of law".

They added that they "remain strong in their willingness to debate, respectfully and through dialogue, the urgent solutions that football currently needs".

Uefa said proceedings had been opened due to "a potential violation of Uefa's legal framework".

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid have all been given financial sanctions by Uefa for their involvement.