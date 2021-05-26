Last updated on .From the section Irish

Amy McGivern's goal gave Crusaders Strikers a 1-0 victory over Linfield

Cliftonville made it five wins out of win and maintain their perfect start to the Women's Premiership season with a 1-0 win at Sion Swifts.

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan scored the only goal of the game in Strabane.

Glentoran move into second spot, five points behind the early leaders, after an 8-2 victory away to Derry City.

Amy McGivern's goal helped Crusaders Strikers beat Linfield 1-0 in Wednesday' third fixture.

Callaghan's early goal, her third of the campaign, was enough to separate leaders Cliftonville and Sion Swifts in a competitive match which made it five wins from five for John McGrady's side.

The midfielder netted from close range on 16 minutes as both sides spurned chances in an end-to-end encounter.

How things stand in the Women's Premiership after five matches

Crusaders Strikers moved level on points with Linfield after a 1-0 victory over the Blues at Seaview.

McGivern's strike just shy of the half-hour mark was the difference between the sides, which leaves both teams eight points behind Cliftonville at the top of the table.

Glentoran bounced back from last week's top-two defeat by Cliftonville in fine style with a dominant 8-2 victory over Derry City at the Brandywell.

Joely Andrews opened the scoring on 10 minutes and goals by Rogan and Kerry Beattie put the east Belfast side three goals up at the break. Rogan made it four on 51 minutes before Alison McGonagle pulled a goal back for the hosts on 57 minutes.

However that was swiftly cancelled out one minute later by Kelly Bailie, in her 25th season with Glentoran, before Ali McMaster and Northern Ireland winger Lauren Wade, on her injury return, made it seven as Rogan completed her treble late on.

Paula McGrory scored the Candystripes' second goal but it was a comprehensive victory for Glentoran, who returned to winning ways in a bid to restart their title challenge.