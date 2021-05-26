Last updated on .From the section Championship

About 4,500 Brentford supporters attended their play-off semi-final second-leg win against Bournemouth

Brentford and Swansea will each receive an additional 1,000 tickets for the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

The clubs called on the UK government and football authorities to increase the capacity for Saturday's game.

It means the final will have a capacity of 12,000 - 10,000 of which have been distributed to the two clubs.

The increase has been granted as part of an NHS app trial and therefore the League One and Two play-off finals will be restricted to 10,000 spectators.

The FA Cup final had more than 20,000 fans at Wembley as part of test events.

The UK government guidance has set a limit of 10,000 for outdoor seated venues.

The English Football League said: "The EFL shares the disappointment of the Clubs and their supporters that many fans will be absent but we will continue to liaise with the Government in the coming weeks as we pursue our aspiration of a return to full stadia for the start of next season."