Zinedine Zidane leaves Real Madrid for second time as manager

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments252

Zinedine Zidane
Zinedine Zidane had one year remaining on his contract

Manager Zinedine Zidane has left Real Madrid for the second time in his coaching career.

Real failed to win a trophy this season and were pipped to the La Liga title by city rivals Atletico Madrid on a dramatic final day on Saturday.

Real said in a statement that they "must now respect" Zidane's decision.

They thanked Zidane, 48, for his "professionalism, dedication and passion over the years and what he means to Real Madrid".

Former France forward Zidane, who played for Real from 2001 to 2006, won three consecutive Champions League titles and a La Liga title in his first period as manager between 2016 and 2018.

He left in May 2018, but returned 10 months later and secured a second La Liga title last season.

"Zidane is one of Real Madrid's great icons and his legacy extends beyond what he has achieved as a coach and player at our club," Real said.

"He is aware that he has a place in the hearts of the Real Madrid fans and that he will always have a home at Real Madrid."

Real finished two points behind Atletico in La Liga as they failed to win a trophy for the first time since 2009-10.

They suffered an early exit from the Copa del Rey at the hands of third division side Alcoyano and lost to Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals.

Earlier this month, Zidane, who had a year left on his contract, denied reportsexternal-link that he had informed his squad he would leave at the end of the season.

His future was a constant topic of discussion in the Spanish press this season, contributing to several spiky exchanges, with Zidane saying he and his players deserved more respect.

He is the only manager to win the Champions League three times, and his trophy haul at Real also included two Club World Cups, two Uefa Super Cups and two Spanish Super Cups.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

255 comments

  • Comment posted by Bobislav the second cometh, today at 11:38

    Big Sam Allardyce has a house in Spain, he leaves West Brom and then this? Coincidence - I think not.

    • Reply posted by Footy_fan, today at 12:02

      Footy_fan replied:
      Big sam must be spoilt with choices right now - Real, Inter, Lille, Juve, soon to be Barca etc

  • Comment posted by You, today at 11:32

    United better hope Real dont come in and poach OGS

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by squarewindow, today at 11:31

    Worst club on the planet... who cares.

    • Reply posted by PIND DADAN KHAN, today at 11:34

      PIND DADAN KHAN replied:
      You obviously care. Otherwise why post?!

  • Comment posted by queeny, today at 11:40

    Big Sam, the master tactician. A tidy little pay cheque and a nice place with a pool where he can sunbathe and get a bit redder. Till the local waiters start complaining that he didn't tip and he tries selling access to Antonio Banderas to an undercover reporter. Then the love affair will be over and it'll be the old midnight flit with a suitcase full of hotel towels.

  • Comment posted by GC, today at 11:38

    Big Sam running to WH Smiths for his Spanish phrase book!

    • Reply posted by Poptastic, today at 11:49

      Poptastic replied:
      Think Sam can already order a pint of wine in Spanish to wash down his meat pie and gravy!!

  • Comment posted by ahappyyak, today at 11:32

    Well I must say I’m heartbroken.
    Did he headbutt anyone on his way out?

  • Comment posted by Your Comment, today at 11:33

    Perfect. Just in time to fill the vacancy at West Brom.

    The good times are here for The Baggies!

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 11:39

      Dave replied:
      Bad news for you. Jose Mourinho seen in a Costa near the ground.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 11:40

    The European manager market is going to be more mad than the player transfer market this summer!

  • Comment posted by Jamie, today at 11:46

    Hands off Steve Bruce

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 11:49

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      And Colin W at Middlesborough.

  • Comment posted by EnemyOfTheState, today at 11:43

    “He is the only manager to win the Champions League three times”

    Carlo Ancelotti would like to have a word.

    • Reply posted by PeterA, today at 11:50

      PeterA replied:
      José Villalonga Llorente too

  • Comment posted by DR1, today at 11:34

    crazy how Pep gets plaudits all year yet Zidane gets an article a few weeks back calling him lucky

    • Reply posted by In3v1tab73, today at 11:40

      In3v1tab73 replied:
      Pep reinvented football

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 11:46

    So Big Sam is off to Spain then.

    The ITV show Benidorm is being revived and he has been asked to join the cast.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:29

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Ole will be joining the cast soon and his catchphrase will be Ole Ole

  • Comment posted by Milky Bar Senior Citizen, today at 11:32

    He's too late for Juve, they're going with Alegri.

    Man Utd for Zidane? Problem is, he doesn't like losing.

    • Reply posted by should of would of could of, today at 11:41

      should of would of could of replied:
      Nah, Zidane would only go to another big club.

  • Comment posted by S3xy Pants Simpson, today at 11:46

    I wonder if that is a big F U to Perez?!

  • Comment posted by MH, today at 11:44

    I thought he was going to Wolves but I think many of you are right: it has to be West Brom.
    Apparently it was what he told his Careers Advisor when he was at school.
    His time has come.

    • Reply posted by PeterA, today at 11:47

      PeterA replied:
      Go into your kitchen. Look at your kettle. Your kettle is funnier than you.

  • Comment posted by Educationhardknocks, today at 11:40

    Proved his limitations as a manager by allowing the farcical situation with Bale to run on and on. A bit like Arteta with Ozil.

    • Reply posted by AngryAndy, today at 11:58

      AngryAndy replied:
      Arteta didn't mess about with Ozil, he got rid. It was his predecessors that dithered.

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 11:36

    Great player great manager. Never got the respect he deserved from the media 💯

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 11:42

    If double Z replaces Rooney once he is sacked
    Will it become Zinedine Zidane Derby County........
    Ya know what I mean !

    • Reply posted by See the truth, today at 11:44

      See the truth replied:
      Nope

  • Comment posted by wedontcarrybottles, today at 12:08

    BBC. Please do not treat Champions League and European Cups as two different achievements. Bob Paisley also won this competition in its European guise 3 times as well as Zidane. And Carlo Ancelotti too

    • Reply posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 12:19

      Ook the Librarian replied:
      It's strange that managerial achievements are recognised prior to 1992 ... however Liverpool still are 6 times European Champions, Man United have 3 and Man City still have none!

  • Comment posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, today at 11:41

    With the tactical genius decisions on view last night, Real would be mental not to go for OGS (Out in Group Stage)

    • Reply posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 12:07

      Ook the Librarian replied:
      Out in group stage ... is the final a group stage?

      Give your head a wobble and you shouldn't be on your phone in class!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport