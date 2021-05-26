Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Forest Green Rovers have appointed England Under-16s boss Rob Edwards as their new head coach.

The 38-year-old, who had also been assisting the England Under-20s, replaces Mark Cooper, who was sacked by the club in April.

Caretaker boss Jimmy Ball led them to a top-seven finish in League Two but they lost to Newport in the play-offs.

Edwards left his job as Wolves' Under-23s coach to join the national team set-up in October 2019.

