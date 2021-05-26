Rob Edwards: Forest Green appoint England Under-16s boss as head coach
Forest Green Rovers have appointed England Under-16s boss Rob Edwards as their new head coach.
The 38-year-old, who had also been assisting the England Under-20s, replaces Mark Cooper, who was sacked by the club in April.
Caretaker boss Jimmy Ball led them to a top-seven finish in League Two but they lost to Newport in the play-offs.
Edwards left his job as Wolves' Under-23s coach to join the national team set-up in October 2019.
